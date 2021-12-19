The spring of compassion

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Walls of the primary school in Andarkadu would bespeak the finest lesson taught within them has been the life of M Vasantha. The magnanimity of the 53-year-old teacher spills over the classroom walls and warmly caresses the lives of the downtrodden near and far.

Tellingly, each person in Vedaranyam block of Nagapattinam district conjures up their own introductions for Vasantha miss. For some, she is a fun teacher who is so full of stories; for some others, she is a social worker who ensures they don’t go hungry; for yet another group, she is an emancipator of transpersons and tribal communities; and for countless others, she is the one who shaped their lives for the better.

Enter the Sundaresa Vilas Government Aided Primary School in Andarkadu village, Vasantha miss can be spotted dancing with her students, teaching them yoga, and basic life skills. She has been doing this for the last three decades. While her students retire into the sunset, when the last bell rings, for Vasantha, it’s time to don another cape. She sets out for the villages and does her bit to mitigate the plight of families there.

The 2004 Tsunami changed everything, says the teacher from Karuppambulam. “Everywhere I turned, people were suffering. I started meeting those in penury, people with disabilities, transpersons, and struggling artistes,” she adds.

Recipient of the Dr S Radhakrishnan Award, Vasantha celebrates Deepavali and Pongal festivals at a Narikuravar hamlet in the region. The revered teacher being one with them, in turn, blends them more to the mainstream.

Cyclone Gaja in November 2018 was another watershed moment. It rained for days together and the gale laid waste to houses, trees and livelihoods in all villages here. Vasantha set to work at once, and arranged relief aids. With even an umbrella considered luxury here, the students’ return to schools proved travail. The teacher then pooled in money and bought hundreds of umbrellas.

Just as they began to recover from the losses, the Covid-19 pandemic struck last year. Vasantha took classes online and on TV every day, before setting out to the villages to help out those on the other side of the technology divide. She was also reportedly among the first teachers to personally contribute towards the CM’s Relief Fund.

Vasantha went on to distribute sarees to 350 underprivileged women as a token of appreciation for getting inoculated against Covid-19. Lauding her efforts for emancipation in Vedaranyam, one of the most backward blocks in the State, various foundations and publications have honoured her with awards. Panchayat president of Karuppambulam R Subburaman says, “Every laurel that comes her way fills our hearts with pride, and Vasantha has swayed many towards charitable works.”

Concurring, the headmaster-in-charge of Sundaresa Vilas School T Ravindran points out Vasantha is one of the reasons his school is able to meet the required student strength. Vasantha’s husband Chithiravelu is the headmaster of another school, and the couple has two daughters, both doctors.

The 53-year-old teacher credits her husband and daughters for being her pillar of strength at all times and joining her in the social work. It was Albert Einstein who said, “I never teach my pupils; I only attempt to provide the conditions in which they can learn.” In a country obsessed with test-preparedness masquerading as education, we could do with more teachers like Vasantha miss who strive to provide conditions for students to thrive.

