Tirunelveli to demolish 372 school buildings a day after toilet wall collapse killed three girl students

TIRUNELVELI: A day after the toilet wall collapse in Tirunelveli killed three girl students, district collectors have fast-tracked the exercise to identify and demolish run-down buildings. Madurai Collector S Aneesh Shekhar has directed the engineers of Public Works Department (PWD) and the Panchayat to complete demolition of dilapidated school buildings on a war footing. The process to raze over 200 school buildings, including 80 toilets, had already been underway in the district.

Speaking to TNIE, Chief Educational Officer R Swaminathan said a total of 372 dilapidated buildings in 214 government schools were identified for demolition. “Some of these buildings are almost 100 years old. They all remain unused now. Heads of private and government-aided schools have been asked to submit a report on the condition of their school buildings, and take steps to demolish dilapidated structures,” he added.

In Virudhunagar, as many as 145 schools have been identified with damaged buildings or portions, which will be brought to ground next week, Collector J Meghanatha Reddy said in a press release. “A team of officials led by the Chief Educational Officer has conducted a field inspection and found 145 government schools with dilapidated structures,” the release said.

Cops retrieve CCTV footage

With many a rumour doing the rounds on the circumstances that led to the collapse of the wall of a toilet at Schaffter Higher Secondary School, police retrieved the CCTV footage of the premises. City Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) K Sureshkumar said on Saturday further course of action will be decided only after the technical analysis of the footage.

He said he believes lack of foundation caused the wall to collapse that led to the death of three students. The students have also come up with their own versions for the wall collapse. Some said the students playing inside the bathroom caused the walls to collapse, while others said the collapse happened when the students run amok after seeing a snake inside the bathroom.

Sureshkumar said a few students claimed the teachers had not helped them in removing the debris. “However, these theories will be verified after analysing the CCTV footage with the technical department officials,” he added.