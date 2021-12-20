AIU to promote agri-related learning

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With an aim to create awareness among the youth about agriculture, and promote agro-tourism, Association of Indian Universities (AIU), the apex body of Indian Universities, has signed an MoU with Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

The MoU, which will be valid for one year, states that at least 1,500 students from general universities will be given an opportunity to visit 10 agricultural universities to get first-hand experience on cultivation, and exposure on agricultural activities. They will attend programmes there, and go on field visits.

The tours will be designed to give the students a complete insight on agricultural activities. AIU president G Thiruvsagam said, “It is the need of the hour to create awareness among the youth about cultivation, agriculture-related activities, climatic impacts, and our farmers’ hard works. The MoU aims to make students realise the value of agriculture.”AIU officials said this is the first time that it has signed such an agreement with ICAR. The initiative will help in bringing students from urban areas closer to environment and agriculture, they added.

The students from both universities will work on ideas related to sustainable and organic farming, and nodal officers will be appointed to ensure proper implementation of the projects. “The youth should be taught about profitable farming techniques and organic farming. Nowadays, many start-ups have started working in agriculture sector. We believe that our initiative will help many to take up activities related to farming,” said Thiruvsagam.

