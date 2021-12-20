STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

CM unveils statue of DMK stalwart Anbazhagan on his centenary day

During the function, Stalin gave royalty benefits of Rs 25 lakh to family members of Anbazhagan.

Published: 20th December 2021 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

CM MK Stalin hands over compensation to K Anbazhagan’s kin | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday unveiled a statue of former minister K Anbazhagan at the Integrated Finance Complex at Nagadaman to mark the late leader’s centenary year.To honour the service of the leader, known as Perasiriyar (professor), the State government nationalised his books. Anbazhagan had authored more than 40 books on the Dravidian movement.

During the function, Stalin gave royalty benefits of Rs 25 lakh to family members of Anbazhagan. The CM and other party functionaries paid floral tributes to the portrait of the departed leader at the party headquarters Anna Arivalayam on Sunday.

The CM also renamed the Integrated Finance Complex after the former leader. Meanwhile, the AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and  joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the DMK government for renaming the complex as it was already named after former chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu denied the charges and said the entire building complex has not been renamed, and added that only the building which houses the finance department has been named after the former minister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp