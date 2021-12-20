CM unveils statue of DMK stalwart Anbazhagan on his centenary day

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday unveiled a statue of former minister K Anbazhagan at the Integrated Finance Complex at Nagadaman to mark the late leader’s centenary year.To honour the service of the leader, known as Perasiriyar (professor), the State government nationalised his books. Anbazhagan had authored more than 40 books on the Dravidian movement.

During the function, Stalin gave royalty benefits of Rs 25 lakh to family members of Anbazhagan. The CM and other party functionaries paid floral tributes to the portrait of the departed leader at the party headquarters Anna Arivalayam on Sunday.

The CM also renamed the Integrated Finance Complex after the former leader. Meanwhile, the AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the DMK government for renaming the complex as it was already named after former chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu denied the charges and said the entire building complex has not been renamed, and added that only the building which houses the finance department has been named after the former minister.