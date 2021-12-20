Dilapidated Tiruchy-Dindigul highway stretch proposed for upgrade as model road

Jayakumar Madala By

TIRUCHY: In a major overhaul plan, the State Highways Department is set to undertake modernisation works and upgrade a 7.4-km dilapidated stretch of the Tiruchy-Dindigul highway in the city into a model road.

Housing hundreds of residential colonies and educational institutions, the stretch between Aristo roundabout and Cholan Nagar is a one of the major arterial roads in Tiruchy city. Poor maintenance over the past few years has led the stretch to become a nightmare for motorists, what with it being ridden with potholes and suffering significant damage in parts.

It is in this situation that the State Highways Department has proposed the project under which the road is set for a major overhaul.

"A proposal has been sent to the State government to convert the stretch into a model road. Several works, including expansion, installation of stormwater drains, pedestrian pathways and street lighting, will be undertaken. We are waiting for the final nod from the government. Once it's received, a tender will be floated and work will begin," said a senior Highways Department official.

It may be noted that the city Corporation a few months ago undertook a major overhaul of the Karur bypass road with similar facilities at a cost of `55 crore.

With the length of the stretch longer in the case of the Tiruchy-Dindigul highway, it is expected that the cost estimation for the project will be much higher, sources said.

With the long-pending demand of residents across the stretch finally taking shape, they hope work on the project is undertaken without much delay. It could also put an end to rain woes as the residential areas on the stretch were hit during the recent monsoon spell by a lack of proper stormwater drains.

Sathyanathan, a resident of Karumandapam, said, "We are happy to hear that the Highways Department is going to reconstruct our road. The stretch is filled with potholes and patches. We hope the project is executed swiftly and completed before the next monsoon. We appreciate the State government for considering the project."