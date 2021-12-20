Nagai, Karaikal fisherfolk on alert

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The fisheries departments in Nagapattinam and Karaikal have alerted their respective fisherfolk after the arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy on Sunday. “We alerted fisherfolk panchayats about the situation near International Maritime Border Limit (IMBL). The panchayats are passing the information to boat owners, who are, in turn, reaching out to their men at sea through VHF communication,” said an official from the fisheries department in Nagapattinam. Many fisherfolk go near IMBL and the Sri Lankan navy, which patrols the waters, often arrests them on charges of crossing the IMBL, according to sources.