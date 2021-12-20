Puducherry to insist on COVID-19 vaccine certificates for New Year celebrations

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry government will insist on COVID-19 vaccine certificates for those participating in the New Year celebrations, while the tourism department would be organising entertainment programmes at three places to ensure social distancing on Beach Road.

To make the celebrations safe, hotels, lodges, homestays and guesthouses have been directed to insist upon vaccination certificates for tourists who check in, said Puducherry Tourism Minister K Lakshminarayanan. Centres will be set up in several areas to test people immediately if they showed symptoms, he said. Already, the Department of Disaster Management has issued guidelines, while permitting the celebrations.

With a large number of people likely to congregate on Beach Road, the Puducherry Tourism Development Corporation would be organising laser shows, entertainment programmes and cultural events at three places there, so that people remain scattered, Lakshminarayan told newsmen, shortly after chairing a meeting with officials of the tourism, police, transport, local administration and other departments.

Concerts will be organized on December 30, 31 and January 1 with the participation of 45 nationally renowned bands on Beach Road, while the government has leased out the Old Port Complex, Seagulls Restaurant, Chunamber Boat Course and Paradise Beach, where events will be organised by private parties. The government departments have been advised to ensure a happy experience for tourists, he said.

Measures are being taken to provide the necessary security arrangements, including a watchtower, electric lighting fixtures, a barrier to prevent tourists from going to the sea, and the recruitment of people who know how to swim on the beach. Arrangements are being made for free parking of tourist vehicles especially at places allowed by the police and for tourists to go to the Beach Road for free by small buses on behalf of the tourism department.

Lt Governor visits shops to ensure full vaccination against Covid-19

Meanwhile, Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan who visited shops and business establishments to ensure COVID-19 vaccine compliance said that there is no need for the government to ban celebrations, if people follow prevention and safety measures. People are well aware of the pandemic and the necessary precautions and have to get used to living with it. It's in the hands of the people, she said, adding that those who are not vaccinated should get the jab immediately.

In Puducherry, 8,14,000 people have been vaccinated with the first dose and 5,30,448 people have been vaccinated with the second dose. In total, 13,45,193 vaccines have been administered, she said.

Omicron is affecting millions of people in many countries around the world. Curfew has been imposed in some countries. In Puducherry, people can avoid getting infected by getting vaccinated and following safety guidelines and behaviour, said the LG.