Third front: DMK firmly in Congress’ corner

CHENNAI: While West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao have been trying to stitch together an alliance of regional parties, the DMK has once again made it clear that it is committed to opposing the BJP only in alliance with the Congress.

In fact, just days after KCR’s meeting with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin raised speculation, DMK’s Lok Sabha floor leader TR Baalu said Banerjee, the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo, should not divide the Opposition against the saffron party, directly or indirectly.

The DMK, which is the third largest party in Parliament, was among the first to declare Congress scion Rahul Gandhi the Opposition’s Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Reiterating the party’s support to the Congress, former union minister Baalu, in an interview to a news agency, said, “Opposition leaders should meet more often to discuss issues related to national politics with mainly one single agenda — to fight and defeat the BJP.”

Commenting on Mamata’s efforts to stitch together an alliance as an alternative to both the Congress and the BJP, Baalu said, “Her attempts of going solo are not going to yield the desired results. Rather it may be of some help for the BJP, the common enemy of the Opposition.”

Speaking of strengthening of Opposition against the saffron party, Baalu said, “Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and our very own MK Stalin can bring various Opposition parties to the table to discuss national politics.” He expressed hope the Opposition will emerge as more unified by presidential polls next year and project a single candidate.The DMK’s commitment to its alliance with the Congress may also been seen in two recent editorials published in party mouthpiece, Murasoli.

Murasoli quoted Rahul Gandhi’s comments on Hindutva and his observations on the need to unanimously oppose the BJP. Both pieces were published after Banerjee’s criticism of the Congress-led UPA and before KCR’s meeting with Stalin.

Meanwhile, Stalin, also the party president, came down heavily on the BJP-led Centre on Sunday while addressing the 14th State conference of the Tamil Nadu Government Employees Association. He accused it of treating State governments like bonded labourers by providing neither GST tax shares nor funds for flood relief.

