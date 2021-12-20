STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Thousands of teachers await much-delayed CAS promotion

early 8,000 teachers working in government and government-aided colleges have been struggling to receive promotion under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) for the past ten years.

Published: 20th December 2021 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

School Teachers

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Nearly 8,000 teachers working in government and government-aided colleges have been struggling to receive promotion under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) for the past ten years. Around 14,000 teachers are working in total 312 government and government-aided arts and science colleges in the State, said Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers Association (TNGCTA) Joint Secretary S Suresh.

"The State government has to pass a G.O. on CAS promotions following the release of University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations. However, the government did not pass G.O. following release of sixth and seventh (2018) UGC regulations. Finally, a G.O. was passed on January 11, 2021, but CAS promotion still remains pending," Suresh said.

He further said, of the 8,000 hapless teachers, at least 50 per cent have two CAS promotions pending. Though they are eligible to work as professors, they still are designated assistant professors.

Speaking to TNIE, Association of University Teachers (AUT) President P Thirunavukkarasu said though several representations were made regarding this, the officials have been apathetic towards our plight. "Teachers in universities and technical institutes are receiving CAS promotions on time. Only in our case, this injustice continues," he added and urged the Chief Minister and Minister for Higher Education to intervene  in the issue urgently.

Requesting anonymity, an official from the Higher Education Department said though the previous government had passed a G.O., it lacks clarity. Hence, the government will issue a fresh G.O and approve promotions, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Career Advancement Scheme CAS promotion teachers
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp