Vellore jewellery break-in: Stolen gold jewels found buried in a graveyard

The police are yet to reveal the identity of the suspect.

Published: 20th December 2021 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 03:01 PM

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Sixteen kilograms of gold stolen from a jewellery showroom in Vellore city were recovered from a graveyard on Monday, according to a senior police officer.

On December 15, a masked man broke into the showroom and decamped with 16 kgs of gold jewels.

Following the burglary, the Special Investigation Teams (SITs) formed to carry out the investigation nabbed a suspect, who was a native of Anaicut, Vellore.

During interrogation, it came to light that the gold was buried in a graveyard at Odukathur, over 40 km away from the city.

More details are awaited.

