Weak school buildings will be demolished, says Anbil

Published: 20th December 2021 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  A team of officials from the School Education, Revenue, DRDA, and Municipal Administration departments was constituted in all districts to take stock of the stability of school buildings and recommend necessary action to the respective Collectors, said Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi here on Sunday.  “The structurally weak buildings are being demolished. If they only require repairs, they will be undertaken,” he said.

Speaking on the deadline for the tasks, the minister said, “The deadline is not fixed. These works need to be completed at once.” He added, “Instructions had been issued to accommodate affected students in the neighbouring government schools. If there is no nearby school, classes will be held in a rented facility.”

On a query over the recent death of three students in a wall collapse at a government-aided school in Tirunelveli, the minister said, “After schools were reopened, officials were to inspect the building stability. While in the process, the ill-fated incident happened. We will ensure it does not happen again.”He also said the State government had allotted Rs 250 crore towards demolition and maintenance of school buildings, while  only Rs 75 crore was set aside by the previous government.

‘Earlier govt had issued only Rs 75 cr’
The State government allotted Rs 250 crore towards the demolition and maintenance of school buildings, while the earlier regime had set aside only Rs 75 crore, he said 

