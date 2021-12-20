STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Will funds-starved SCMC make best use of assets?

After decades of legal battle, in 2018, the Supreme Court confirmed the land was owned by the SCMC.

Published: 20th December 2021 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

By M Sabari
Express News Service

SALEM: Efficient use of assets can help Salem City Municipal Corporation (SCMC), which allegedly is facing a shortage of funds, generate revenue. There are suggestions from several quarters to use the 4.6-acre site it owns close to the new bus stand to construct a commercial complex and rent out shops.

The Tamil Nadu Makkal Urimai Katchi (TMUK) president Poomozhi said, the market price of per sq. ft land has crossed Rs 15,000 and this land is now worth over Rs two hundred crore. In New Bus Stand locality, a 200-sq. ft shop is rented for Rs 20,000 per month and even it lacks parking facility, he added.

After decades of legal battle, in 2018, the Supreme Court confirmed the land was owned by the SCMC. Since then, the land was used for government functions, parking SCMC vehicles or for exhibitions. In the same year, SCMC officials had urged the then AIADMK government for approval to generate revenue. They had also put forth a request to the new DMK government.

An SCMC official said they need approval from various departments including the Commissioner of Municipal Administration (CMA). Only if the government is interested and sanctions funds, the land could be utilised, the official added.

Speaking to TNIE, BJP functionary R P Gopinath said if they do not have funds, they can construct under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model. Moreover, it is doubtful as to why SCMC is using such a costly spot to park its garbage vehicle, he said. SCMC Commissioner T Christuraj said that he would look into the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Salem City Municipal Corporation shortage of funds commercial complex
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp