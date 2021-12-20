Will funds-starved SCMC make best use of assets?

M Sabari By

Express News Service

SALEM: Efficient use of assets can help Salem City Municipal Corporation (SCMC), which allegedly is facing a shortage of funds, generate revenue. There are suggestions from several quarters to use the 4.6-acre site it owns close to the new bus stand to construct a commercial complex and rent out shops.

The Tamil Nadu Makkal Urimai Katchi (TMUK) president Poomozhi said, the market price of per sq. ft land has crossed Rs 15,000 and this land is now worth over Rs two hundred crore. In New Bus Stand locality, a 200-sq. ft shop is rented for Rs 20,000 per month and even it lacks parking facility, he added.

After decades of legal battle, in 2018, the Supreme Court confirmed the land was owned by the SCMC. Since then, the land was used for government functions, parking SCMC vehicles or for exhibitions. In the same year, SCMC officials had urged the then AIADMK government for approval to generate revenue. They had also put forth a request to the new DMK government.

An SCMC official said they need approval from various departments including the Commissioner of Municipal Administration (CMA). Only if the government is interested and sanctions funds, the land could be utilised, the official added.

Speaking to TNIE, BJP functionary R P Gopinath said if they do not have funds, they can construct under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model. Moreover, it is doubtful as to why SCMC is using such a costly spot to park its garbage vehicle, he said. SCMC Commissioner T Christuraj said that he would look into the matter.