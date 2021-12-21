STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Clarification sought on plea by former minister Bhalaji’s kin

KT Rajenthra Bhalaji

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has referred the ‘not to harass’ petition filed by AIADMK former minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji’s sister to the Chief Justice of Madras High Court for clarification on whether the plea should be heard at the Madras High Court or the Madurai Bench.

Justice GR Swaminathan took the decision on Monday after the State government voiced objections saying that the petition ought to be heard by the Special Bench (constituted to hear cases against former and sitting legislators) in the Principal Seat at Madras.

Since such an objection has been made, propriety demands that the court await further instructions from the Chief Justice, Justice Swaminathan opined and directed the Registry of the Madurai Bench to place the matter before the Chief Justice for clarification.

The petition had been filed on Saturday by K Lakshmi, the elder sister of Bhalaji, over the illegal detention of her two sons and their driver by the Virudhunagar Crime Branch police in connection with the job racketeering cases against him. Though the trio had been let off by the police a few minutes before the case was taken up for an urgent hearing on Saturday afternoon, Justice Swaminathan had directed the police to file a counter affidavit responding to Lakshmi’s allegations.

Madras High Court KT Rajenthra Bhalaji AIADMK
Comments

