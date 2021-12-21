STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMK govt desperate to nab Bhalaji: EPS

“A case has been filed against Bhalaji on charges of receiving money from certain people by promising them government jobs.

Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam released the manifesto which has 163 promises, at the party headquarters. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday condemned the DMK government for its “incessant efforts to arrest former Minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji over foisted cases.” In a statement here, he said Bhalaji has approached the Supreme Court seeking bail in the cases foisted against him.

But the State government is desperate to arrest him. Even after censure from the Madurai High Court, the State police continue to harass Bhalaji’s relatives, he added. Palaniswami charged that, ever since the DMK government assumed office, it has been foisting cases on former AIADMK ministers. 

“A case has been filed against Bhalaji on charges of receiving money from certain people by promising them government jobs. Though there is no direct evidence to link Bhalaji in this case, the DMK government has been desperately trying to arrest him. Relatives of Bhalaji have been detained illegally for inquiry despite a directive from the High Court,” he said.

