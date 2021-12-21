STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMK govt kept 300 poll promises: MK Stalin

After distributing welfare aid, he said the DMK government always supported minorities and the State government fulfilled over 300 poll promises despite a financial crisis.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chief Minister MK Stalin said  the DMK government functioning with love, harmony, and compassion. He was addressing a gathering at a Christmas function organised by the Chiritava Nallenna Iyakkam. 

After distributing welfare aid, he said the DMK government always supported minorities and the State government fulfilled over 300 poll promises despite a financial crisis. During the speech, he listed the various welfare measures meant for minorities implemented by the DMK regimes.

 Minister for Minorities Welfare Gingee KS Mastan, Minister for Social Welfare P Geetha Jeevan, State Minorities Welfare Commissioner Peter Alphonse and others took part.

