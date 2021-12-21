STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DVAC summons to 52 TN college principals

DVAC officials have summoned a batch of five principals to appear before the investigators every day. 

Published: 21st December 2021 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Cash; Capital; investment

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) officials have summoned 52 college principals and administrators based on allegations of misappropriation of over Rs 17 crore allocated for the upliftment of Scheduled Caste students. DVAC officials have summoned a batch of five principals to appear before the investigators every day. 

On December 6, based on a complaint, DVAC Special Investigation Cell (SIC) registered a case against unidentified officials from the Higher Education Department and various colleges. As much as Rs 17.36 crore allocated for Scheduled Caste/Tribe students’ scholarships in over 65 colleges in Tamil Nadu was allegedly misappropriated between 2011 and 2014, said a DVAC source. 

The special audit report mentioned that the fraud was committed in 37 different ways, and the largest chunk of Rs 4.34 crore was misappropriated from the scholarship amount meant for government-quota students. DVAC is set to investigate 52 colleges across Tamil Nadu, seven joint directors of collegiate education and 11 officials of the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department. 

Vigilance officers registered a case under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) r/w 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code; 13 (1)(c)(d) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act; and 13(1)(a) and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DVAC
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp