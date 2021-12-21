DVAC summons to 52 TN college principals

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) officials have summoned 52 college principals and administrators based on allegations of misappropriation of over Rs 17 crore allocated for the upliftment of Scheduled Caste students. DVAC officials have summoned a batch of five principals to appear before the investigators every day.

On December 6, based on a complaint, DVAC Special Investigation Cell (SIC) registered a case against unidentified officials from the Higher Education Department and various colleges. As much as Rs 17.36 crore allocated for Scheduled Caste/Tribe students’ scholarships in over 65 colleges in Tamil Nadu was allegedly misappropriated between 2011 and 2014, said a DVAC source.

The special audit report mentioned that the fraud was committed in 37 different ways, and the largest chunk of Rs 4.34 crore was misappropriated from the scholarship amount meant for government-quota students. DVAC is set to investigate 52 colleges across Tamil Nadu, seven joint directors of collegiate education and 11 officials of the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department.

Vigilance officers registered a case under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) r/w 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code; 13 (1)(c)(d) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act; and 13(1)(a) and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act.