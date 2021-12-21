STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi's aide Shanmuganathan passes away at 80

Addressing Shanmuganathan as elder brother, the Chief Minister said he was the symbol of hard work, truth, loyalty and dedication.

Published: 21st December 2021 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 12:46 AM   |  A+A-

K Shanmuganathan. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: K Shanmuganathan (80), secretary to former DMK president and Chief Minister M Karunanidhi for around five decades, died here at a private hospital due to age-related ailments. The last rites for the mortal remains of Shanmuganathan will be performed on Wednesday afternoon.

Shanmuganathan was described as the shadow of Karunanidhi as he would be with the late leader from morning till late night every day. He started his career in the Tamil Nadu police department. Karunanidhi came to know about his skills in taking notes accurately using stenography and appointed Shanmuganathan as his secretary in 1969.  

Though 'differences' cropped up between Karunanidhi and Shanmuganathan at times, the latter used to return to the DMK leader.

In 2008, he quit his position as secretary. But within a short period, he returned to his position again. Those who are close to the DMK leader used to say this: "Their relationship is beyond employer-employee relationship."

Shanmuganathan remained with Karunanidhi even when he was out of power and when he faced trials and tribulations in his political career. Even after the death of Karunanidhi in 2018, Shanmuganathan continued to visit the former's Gopalapuram residence on a daily basis. When asked about this, he quipped: "This present birth of mine is dedicated to Kalaignar (M Karunanidhi)."

Chief Minister MK Stalin paid tearful homage to Shanmuganathan at his residence at Teynampet.

"I called on my elder brother Shanmuganathan at the hospital on Monday and he had advised me to look after my duties rather than visiting him very often. Now, I have lost that kind-hearted person," Stalin said in his condolence message.

Recalling Shanmuganathan's close association with his father M Karunanidhi, Stalin said, "Even after the demise of Kalaignar, Shanmuganathan continued to visit Gopalapuram residence and engaged himself in compiling the open letters written by Karunanidhi to his party cadre in many volumes. But while the volumes are getting printed, Shanmuganathan passed away."

DMK parliamentary party leader TR Baalu, DMK MP Kanimozhi, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, CPI State Secretary R Mutharasan,  PMK founder S Ramadoss, MMK president MH Jawahirullah and leaders of many political parties condoled the death of Shanmuganathan. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Shanmuganathan
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
Four-day workweek, new salary structure, to be implemented in India soon
A poster of India's official entry to Oscars, Koozhangal
Oscars 2022: 'Writing With Fire' advances to next level, 'Koozhangal' out of race
In the clip, the girl and her siblings were seen sitting on the horse carriage decked up with lights. (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | MP tea seller's procession to celebrate new smartphone for daughter
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The plight of Tamils of Indian origin in Sri Lanka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp