Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi's aide Shanmuganathan passes away at 80

CHENNAI: K Shanmuganathan (80), secretary to former DMK president and Chief Minister M Karunanidhi for around five decades, died here at a private hospital due to age-related ailments. The last rites for the mortal remains of Shanmuganathan will be performed on Wednesday afternoon.



Shanmuganathan was described as the shadow of Karunanidhi as he would be with the late leader from morning till late night every day. He started his career in the Tamil Nadu police department. Karunanidhi came to know about his skills in taking notes accurately using stenography and appointed Shanmuganathan as his secretary in 1969.



Though 'differences' cropped up between Karunanidhi and Shanmuganathan at times, the latter used to return to the DMK leader.

In 2008, he quit his position as secretary. But within a short period, he returned to his position again. Those who are close to the DMK leader used to say this: "Their relationship is beyond employer-employee relationship."



Shanmuganathan remained with Karunanidhi even when he was out of power and when he faced trials and tribulations in his political career. Even after the death of Karunanidhi in 2018, Shanmuganathan continued to visit the former's Gopalapuram residence on a daily basis. When asked about this, he quipped: "This present birth of mine is dedicated to Kalaignar (M Karunanidhi)."



Chief Minister MK Stalin paid tearful homage to Shanmuganathan at his residence at Teynampet.

"I called on my elder brother Shanmuganathan at the hospital on Monday and he had advised me to look after my duties rather than visiting him very often. Now, I have lost that kind-hearted person," Stalin said in his condolence message.



Recalling Shanmuganathan's close association with his father M Karunanidhi, Stalin said, "Even after the demise of Kalaignar, Shanmuganathan continued to visit Gopalapuram residence and engaged himself in compiling the open letters written by Karunanidhi to his party cadre in many volumes. But while the volumes are getting printed, Shanmuganathan passed away."



DMK parliamentary party leader TR Baalu, DMK MP Kanimozhi, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, CPI State Secretary R Mutharasan, PMK founder S Ramadoss, MMK president MH Jawahirullah and leaders of many political parties condoled the death of Shanmuganathan.