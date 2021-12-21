Lawyer barred from practice for public vulgarity, Madras High Court orders CB-CID probe

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry barring a lawyer from practice for his gross indiscipline of being in a compromising position with a woman during a hearing through online mode, the Madras High Court has initiated contempt proceedings and ordered a probe by the Crime Branch-CID (CB-CID).

The lawyer, RD Santhana Krishnan, of Perambur in Chennai, was caught on camera in a compromising position with a woman while the hearing on a case was progressing.

The clippings of the footage were widely circulated on the social media.

A division bench of Madras High Court consisting of justices PN Prakash and R Hemalatha took suo motu coginizance of the issue and initiated contempt proceedings against him.

The bench ordered the Registry of High Court to register a suo motu criminal contempt proceedings based on the video clipping and place the matter before it on the next date of hearing.

It ordered the CB-CID to register a suo motu FIR since the video clipping prima facie discloses commission of cognizable offences under the Information Technology Act and other penal laws.

The CB-CID was directed to file a preliminary report on Thursday naming lawyer and the woman who were found engaged in the ‘vulgar activity’.

Moreover, Chennai City Police Commissioner was ordered to take steps for blocking the circulation of the video clipping in the social media.

The bench said it can’t turn a Nelson’s eye when such brazen vulgarity is publicly displayed amidst court proceedings.

Further, it said it is high time to revisit the procedure of conducting court proceedings in hybrid mode, especially in the light of large number of advocates beginning to appear in person in High Court as well as district courts.

Meanwhile, the chairman of Bar Council of Tamil Nadu Puducherry PS Amalraj on Tuesday announced that Santhana Bharathi was prohibited from practicing in all courts, tribunals and other authorities in the country until disposal of disciplinary proceedings pending against him for the indecent behavior while attending court proceedings.