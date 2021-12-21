Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam volunteers calling it quits over ‘paltry salary’ in Tiruppur

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Several people who joined as health volunteers for the State government's Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme have quit on grounds that they are paid less.

In the first week of December, 20 volunteers quit in Tiruppur city and 50 across the district. Many of them are turning to the garment industry where they get Rs 10,000, when compared to Rs 4500 the government pays them.

Parimala (name changed), who quit as health volunteer, said, "I joined as a field staff to provide health services at the doorstep of beneficiaries. I was given training to check the health of patients such as blood pressure and blood sugar level. During work, I visited many people including elders. Through them, I came to know that my salary of Rs 4,500 was way less than what a daily wager earned in a month. Hence, I quit the job after two months of joining."

Geetha (name changed), a volunteer, said, "As I did not have a job, I joined the field team working under the scheme to deliver medicines to diabetes patients. However, my parents are forcing me to quit the job due to the low salary. My elder sister who works in a garment company gets Rs 12,000 per month. Many volunteers have quit and joined garment units. Though I am happy to work with doctors, nurses and physiotherapists who share a lot of knowledge with me, I am not sure how long I will continue in this job as the salary is not sufficient."

According to an official report, of the sanctioned strength of 85 health volunteers in Tiruppur city, 20 positions were vacant in the first week of December as that many people had quit. For the district, the number was 50 against the sanctioned strength of 242.

Speaking to TNIE, Deputy Director of Health Service (Tiruppur) P Jagadish Kumar said, "Attrition has become a huge problem for Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme. Some times we are able to fill the vacancies. Other times, we are forced to manage with the available workers. Since the garment industry offers a decent salary for semi-skilled workers, we are facing the heat. However, only the higher authorities of Health department should decide on raising the amount of honorarium."