STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam volunteers calling it quits over ‘paltry salary’ in Tiruppur

According to an official report, of the sanctioned strength of 85 health volunteers in Tiruppur city, 20 positions were vacant in the first week of  December as that many people had quit.

Published: 21st December 2021 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Saravanan MP
Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Several people who joined as health volunteers for the State government's Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme have quit on grounds that they are paid less.

In the first week of December, 20 volunteers quit in Tiruppur city and 50 across the district. Many of them are turning to the garment industry where they get Rs 10,000, when compared to Rs 4500 the government pays them.

Parimala (name changed), who quit as health volunteer, said, "I joined as a field staff to provide health services at the doorstep of beneficiaries. I was given training to check the health of patients such as blood pressure and blood sugar level. During work, I visited many people including elders. Through them, I came to know that my salary of Rs 4,500 was way less than what a daily wager earned in a month. Hence, I quit the job after two months of joining."

Geetha (name changed), a volunteer, said, "As I did not have a job, I joined the field team working under the scheme to deliver medicines to diabetes patients. However, my parents are forcing me to quit the job due to the low salary. My elder sister who works in a garment company gets Rs 12,000 per month. Many volunteers have quit and joined garment units. Though I am happy to work with doctors, nurses and  physiotherapists who share a lot of knowledge with me, I am not sure how long I will continue in this job as the salary is not sufficient."

According to an official report, of the sanctioned strength of 85 health volunteers in Tiruppur city, 20 positions were vacant in the first week of  December as that many people had quit. For the district, the number was 50 against the sanctioned strength of 242.

Speaking to TNIE, Deputy  Director of Health Service (Tiruppur) P Jagadish Kumar said, "Attrition has become a huge problem for Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme. Some times we are able to fill the vacancies. Other times, we are forced to manage with the available workers. Since the garment industry offers a decent  salary for semi-skilled workers, we are facing the heat. However, only the higher authorities of Health department should decide on raising the amount of honorarium."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam health volunteers
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp