Man in the dock for false POCSO complaint in Tiruppur

Published: 21st December 2021 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Police

Superintendent of Police Alok Rajoria said that four people were arrested. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Mahila Court has directed police to initiate action against a man for registering a fake POSCO complaint. According to sources, Shankar (36), a resident of Boyampalayam, works as tailor in a garment unit.

He was allegedly involved in a dispute with a co-worker Ramachandran (42). In order to take revenge, Shankar forced his 11-year-old niece to fabricate a story that Ramachandran sexually abused her. He took the girl and her mother to All Women Police Station Tiruppur (North) and lodged a complaint on December 23, 2019.

A case was registered under POSCO act and Ramachandran was arrested. During the legal proceeding, the girl said she signed on the complaint written by Shankar.

Following this, the court set Ramachandran free and recommended action under Section of 22, POSCO act against Shankar. The order copy was sent to the Tiruppur (North) police.

