STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Migrant workers abroad must get insurance: NGO

In the absence of insurance for the migrant workers, many of who died in the destination countries, their remains could not be brought to the State.

Published: 21st December 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

Insurance

Image for representation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the absence of insurance for the migrant workers, many of who died in the destination countries, their remains could not be brought to the State. As such NGOs have written to the Minister of Non Resident Tamils Welfare KS Masthan to ensure the migrant workers be brought under the insurance scheme of the destination country by the employer.

An insurance to an migrant workers will provide access to health services in the event of an accident or death, said State coordinator of National Domestic Workers Movement Valarmathi. This comes as the International Migrants Day is marked on Monday.

According to the Tamil Nadu Migration Survey 2015, total number of migrants from Tamil Nadu living anywhere else in the world is 2.2 million. Those who have worked abroad and returned stands at 1.3 million. Interestingly, the figures are not too accurate and activists say capturing the data on migrant workers is difficult.

There has been a suggestion to find details of migration at the panchayat-level. “It will help keep a tab on the exact numbers and include them for the government programme,” said Valarmathi.

Valarmathi further said it was found that people who return to the state are without a job. “District-level authorities should identify them and provide jobs or counsel them. Government schemes for migrant workers should also be extended to them.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
migrant workers
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp