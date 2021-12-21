Migrant workers abroad must get insurance: NGO

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the absence of insurance for the migrant workers, many of who died in the destination countries, their remains could not be brought to the State. As such NGOs have written to the Minister of Non Resident Tamils Welfare KS Masthan to ensure the migrant workers be brought under the insurance scheme of the destination country by the employer.

An insurance to an migrant workers will provide access to health services in the event of an accident or death, said State coordinator of National Domestic Workers Movement Valarmathi. This comes as the International Migrants Day is marked on Monday.

According to the Tamil Nadu Migration Survey 2015, total number of migrants from Tamil Nadu living anywhere else in the world is 2.2 million. Those who have worked abroad and returned stands at 1.3 million. Interestingly, the figures are not too accurate and activists say capturing the data on migrant workers is difficult.

There has been a suggestion to find details of migration at the panchayat-level. “It will help keep a tab on the exact numbers and include them for the government programme,” said Valarmathi.

Valarmathi further said it was found that people who return to the state are without a job. “District-level authorities should identify them and provide jobs or counsel them. Government schemes for migrant workers should also be extended to them.”