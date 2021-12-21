STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More DVAC searches in places linked to ex-minister Thangamani

The DVAC already conducted searches last week and seized Rs 2.37 crore unaccounted cash, 1.130 kg of gold ornaments, and 40 kg of silver articles.

Former Tamil Nadu electricity minister P Thangamani

Former Tamil Nadu electricity minister P Thangamani (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/SALEM./NAMAKKAL: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) conducted searches at 14 places related to former electricity minister and AIADMK leader P Thangamani in a case related to disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 4.85 crore.

The DVAC already conducted searches last week and seized Rs 2.37 crore unaccounted cash, 1.130 kg of gold ornaments, and 40 kg of silver articles. On Monday, searches were conducted in 16 places - 12 in Namakkal, 3 in Erode and one in Salem. “During the course of search, material objects viz., locker keys of several banks, laptops, computer harddiscs, and important documents pertaining to the case were seized. This case is under investigation,” said the press statement from the DVAC.

Earlier search
On Wednesday, searches were carried out at 69 places, including 14 in Chennai, 9 in other districts, and several in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The DVAC on December 14 registered a case against Thangamani, wife Santhi, and son Dharinidharan on charges of amassing wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income , and the searches began the next morning. 

In the FIR registered by DVAC, it was stated that Thangamani engaged in corrupt activities when he was minister for electricity, prohibition and excise during the period between May 2016 and May 2021 and acquired properties worth nearly Rs 5 crore in the period of five years, which is disproportionate to their known sources of income. Investigation also revealed that Thangamani’s son Dharinidharan showed huge profits in the business of earthmovers, which reportedly remained only on paper. 

Similarly, Thangamani’s wife reportedly filed income tax to hide the disproportionate income of the family though she did not run any business. DVAC sleuths said Thangamani and family acquired many other properties with the ill-gotten money and registered them in the name of their relatives.

‘iNVESTMENTS IN CRYPTO AS WELL’
DVAC sleuths said Thangamani and family acquired many other properties with the ill-gotten money and registered them in the name of their relatives,  warranting searches in their properties. DVAC has stated that it also received information that Thangamani has invested in crypto currency.

