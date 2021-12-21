STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

No water connection here despite paying taxes for 8 months

With no water connection or drinking water supply pipeline installed in their area, residents of Ram Nagar were told to pay taxes for the connection which they were yet to receive.

Published: 21st December 2021 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

KARUR:  It has been an 8-month-long wait for residents of Ram Nagar in Vennamalai, who paid charges for drinking water connection, but are yet to get them. Residents submitted a petition to the Collector on Monday, enclosing receipt copies for the amount paid towards water connection and taxes and sought action.

With no water connection or drinking water supply pipeline installed in their area, residents of Ram Nagar were told to pay taxes for the connection which they were yet to receive. Around 30 residents of Ram Nagar had paid the water connection charges and water supply taxes.

Velusamy, one of the affected residents, told TNIE, "We all paid our water connection charges of `5,200 under Jal Jeevan Mission and water supply taxes of `600 for one full year which ends in April 2022. Just three months are left for the next due date to pop up, but we are yet to receive the water supply connection in our area. Owing to lack of awareness, we paid the taxes for a connection facility that was yet to be implemented. We have submitted numerous petitions to officials in this connection, but in vain."

When contacted, Karur City Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ravichandran told TNIE, "We will inquire about the delay with the officials and take action at the earliest."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ram Nagar drinking water connection
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp