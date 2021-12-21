Official squabble mires safety of students

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Following the death of three students in a wall collapse incident in Tirunelveli, the Public Works Department (PWD) and local bodies have resumed demolishing weak structures at the school premises, as directed by the district administration. But the work is mired in squabble between officials over jurisdiction.

According to sources in school education department, PWD officials, citing norms, said they would only demolish buildings constructed by them and not the ones built by Samagra Shiksha and private organisations etc. Whereas, the district administration has directed local bodies to demolish all buildings at schools within its limit. Structures raised by the Samagra Shiksha and private organisations etc under the PWD limit are likely to be excluded from the razing process, sources added.

A teacher in the Government Higher Secondary School at Vellalore told TNIE, "A dilapidated building which was on the campus for many years and unsafe for children was untouched by PWD even after a survey. Unexpectedly, officials came to school on Monday and demolished it. Likewise, demolition work is underway in nearby schools too. We welcome this move."

An official from PWD told TNIE, "We are demolishing buildings at government high and higher secondary schools only." When asked about demolishing only PWD-built structure, he refused to comment.

In November 2021, the school education department identified 344 dilapidated buildings such as compound wall, classroom, toilets, cook rooms etc at government primary, middle, high and higher secondary schools across the district based on which the other departments commenced demolition works.

Chief Educational Officer N Geetha told TNIE, "Our staff are now surveying government and private schools for December report and accurate details can be listed accordingly."