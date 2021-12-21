Ranjankudi fort crying for attention

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Its been almost a week since the historic Ranjankudi Fort suffered damage due to heavy rain. But the repair or renovation works is yet to begin here.

Considering its tourism potential and historical significance, locals have demanded immediate action. They have also urged the authorities to place a board at the entrance to brief about the history of the place.

The 15th-century Ranjankudi Fort is located in Ranjankudi village, about 22 km north of Perambalur town and 1km from the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway. It attracts a large number of tourists every year.

For a long time, visitors and locals have been demanding basic amenities such as drinking water and restrooms inside the fort premises. Following this the Archaeological department undertook beautification works last year. Due to some reasons, it was stopped.

The heavy rains for the past two weeks caused a landslide on the third floor of the fort and stagnation in and around the fort.

Speaking to TNIE, R Aravinth, a resident of Ranjankudi, said, "The upper part of the historic fort was badly damaged due to recent rains. I went to the fort last week. The damage diminishes the beauty of the fort and threatens tourists. Therefore, the authorities should immediately inspect and renovate the fort.

Otherwise, it is likely to cause further damage." He also requested to place a board at the entrance of the fort to brief about the history of the place and also appoint a local guide.

A Hasim, a retired guard of the fort said, "The drainage canal outside the fort is poorly maintained because of which water got accumulated on the premises.

But the authorities are unaware of this." He condemned the collection of fee from tourists belonging to other districts and states.

Perambalur MLA M Prabhakaran, who recently paid visit to the fort, said that he had sent a report about the damage to the District Collector and Director of Archaeological Department seeking measures. "It will be renovated soon and tourists need not fear this," he had said.