Tamil Nadu man held for turning midwife, adopting home delivery for his wife with YouTube videos as guide; child dies, woman serious

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: A man in his early 30s was arrested by the police near Ranipet here on Monday after he became a YouTube-assisted midwife to help his wife deliver at their home. Tragically, the baby died landing R Loganathan, a small trader of Nedumpuli village, in prison.

Loganathan reportedly saw YouTube videos on home deliveries to help his wife L.Gomathi deliver their baby at their home in Panapakkam on Saturday. He was assisted by a woman relative.

However, things went awry for the young couple as the child was found dead inside the womb and Gomathi started bleeding profusely. Quite alarmed, Loganathan rushed his wife to the nearest government hospital from where she was later referred to the medical college hospital in Vellore.

Meanwhile, police registered a case against Loganathan based on a complaint lodged by the doctor of a government primary health centre. The district administration has ordered a probe into the incident.

In a similar incident in 2018, a young woman Krithika died due to excessive bleeding after delivering a baby when her husband Karthikeyan sought the help of a couple, who were followers of 'natural medicine' to opt for the unassisted natural home birth.