Team engaged in TN govt scheme sacked after member seen purchasing liquor during working hours

Published: 21st December 2021 02:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 02:03 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The education department has scrapped the services of a folk artist team engaged in the Illam Thedi Kalvi (education at doorstep) scheme after one of its members was found purchasing alcohol wearing his official t-shirt and leaving in a car allotted for the scheme.

The incident came to light after a 45-second video of the man leaving a TASMAC shop in the car went viral on social media. The termination order of the team was issued by Tiruchy district Chief Educational Officer Balamurali on Monday.

According to officials, the decision to terminate the team was taken as the act of a member involved in the Illa Thedi Kalvi team showed the education department and the scheme in poor light.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Balamurali, Chief Educational Officer of Tiruchy district, said, "The services of the team have been terminated as the incident had occurred during the working hours of the scheme. The team member was found to be working under the leadership of Sharmila Shankar. All the members of the team have been terminated."

Officials had reportedly sought action against this particular team after similar incidents were witnessed near the Thottiyam area during the past week.

"The incident in the video occurred at the TASMAC located near the cattle market in Thottiyam town a couple of days ago. As there were complaints of a few team members doing similar acts on repeated occasions, action was sought against the group. A replacement team will soon be appointed to make sure the scheme faces no hindrances," said an official from the education department.

Illam Thedi Kalvi TASMAC
