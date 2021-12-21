STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN govt receives Rs 100 crore for revived Namakku Naame scheme

The State government revived the Namakku Naame scheme which was discontinued in 2011 and sanctioned Rs 100 crore towards implementation of this scheme.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The State government revived the Namakku Naame scheme which was discontinued in 2011 and sanctioned Rs 100 crore towards implementation of this scheme. Of this amount, Rs 50 crore has been released as the first installment for the year 2021-22. 

The works to be taken up under this scheme include construction of buildings, smart classrooms, laboratories, toilets, cycle stands and compound walls/fencing of government schools, indoor auditoriums for government schools, polytechnic and regular colleges, libraries, bridges, improvement of parks, traffic islands and fountains, etc. 

The State government has issued detailed guidelines for the implementation of this programme.  

