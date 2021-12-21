Vellore jewellery heist: Man held, cops flag security gaps

Shyamsundar N By

Express News Service

VELLORE: A man was arrested on Monday for the recent burglary at a jewellery showroom in Vellore

Police recovered 16 kg of stolen gold and diamonds, worth `10 crore, from a burial ground in Odukathur. The accused was identified V Teekaraman, a native of Kuchipalayam in Pallikonda.

Briefing the press, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Vellore range AG Babu said, "Eight special teams cracked the case using scientific and traditional methods within five days and recovered all the valuables." To gain entry, the accused made a hole in the back of the showroom for almost a week. During the robbery, he wore a mask and spray painted the CCTV cameras.

IG, North Zone Santosh Kumar, Deputy Inspector General of Police Vellore range AG Babu, SP S Rajesh Kannan, ASP Albert John, and police personnel conducted inquiries at the crime spot.

Defective alarm

When asked if security lapses led to the incident, the DIG told reporters that the showroom had a burglary alarm but it did not go off and there are CCTV cameras inside and at the entrance but none around it. The accused used this to his advantage and gained entry through the back.

The DIG added, the special teams nabbed the accused in Odukathur, after tracking all possible escape routes, analysing CCTV footage, and employing human intelligence.

On Monday, the police took him to the spot where he had buried the valuables. Upon identifying the places, the police unearthed all the jewellery. "We are inquiring if anyone else is involved," said the DIG, adding that there are two-wheeler theft cases loged against the accused.

The DIG praised the district police and special teams that worked under the direct supervision of SP Rajesh Kannan and announced that they will be rewarded.