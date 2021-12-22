A near ‘slip’ during function near lake kicks up storm between DMK, AIADMK men

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Tension prevailed at Kothavadi near Kinathukadavu in Coimbatore on Tuesday as AIADMK and DMK supporters who gathered to celebrate the filling up of a lake, broke into a scuffle over who should take credit. In the melee, a slipper was hurled at former deputy Speaker and AIADMK MLA Pollachi V Jayaraman, but it landed near him.

Following sustained demand from people of 28 village panchayats, PWD officials released surplus water from the PAP canal and the lake reached its full capacity of 30 feet after three decades on Tuesday. As many as 28 village panchayats up to Kerala border will benefit from this. The district administration has scheduled a programme on December 27 to mark the event.

Meanwhile, Jayaraman, along with AIADMK members, visited the lake to celebrate the occasion and prepared Pongal and set up a tent outside a temple on the bund for the villagers. However, some locals and DMK members opposed his visit alleging that the MLA did not contribute to the lake’s restoration. As tempers flared, police removed the tent and flag poles claiming AIADMK cadre did not get permission.

While the MLA and his supporters were returning, someone hurled a slipper at Jayaraman, which hit an AIADMK member. Valparai DSP Seenivasan and police personnel held a talk with both sides and pacified them. “We will investigate who hurled the slipper,” said the DSP. Former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Minister SP Velumani condemned the incident.