Income slab for health insurance to be hiked: Ma Subramanian

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday said the income eligibility for beneficiaries of the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) will be increased from Rs 72,000 per annum to Rs 1.2 lakh per annum, with effect from January 11.

Inaugurating the first bone bank in South Tamil Nadu at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), the minister released the merit list for paramedical course admissions in the State. The rank list is for admissions to 19 undergraduate paramedical courses, including B.Sc Nursing and B.Pharm. The minister said the online counselling for 16,108 seats in the State, including 13,832 government quota seats in self-financing colleges, would commence on Wednesday.

The health minister, accompanied by Commercial Taxes Minister P Moorthy, Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan, and other officials, inaugurated the bone bank established for Rs 40 lakh at the GRH. With the aid of a deep freezer, the bank would facilitate storing fresh frozen bone grafts harvested from live donors (joint replacement surgery patients, amputees) and cadaver donors up to five years.

Subramanian also unveiled a Rs 4.3 crore-worth telecobalt equipment that facilitates radiotherapy for cancer patients at the Regional Cancer Centre in Balarengapuram. Commenting on the AIIMS project in Madurai, Subramanian said, “The Union government is firm on commencing MBBS admission to Madurai AIIMS at the temporary campus in the current academic year with an intake of 50 students. Considering options, the CM will decide on the matter.”

The minister also assured that the government would announce the establishment of fertility clinics at government hospitals during the next Budget session.