Keep 5% GST slab on textiles, says AIADMK 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Tuesday urged Union Minister for Commerce & Industry and Textiles Piyush Goyal to restore the GST slab rate of five per cent for textile and apparels. Panneerselvam recalled that the GST Council, in its last meeting, had decided to raise GST from five per cent to twelve per cent for textiles, with effect from 1 January 2022.

In a letter to Goyal, the deputy leader of the Opposition said Tamil Nadu’s textile industry contributed significantly to the country’s economy. It enabled Central and State governments to earn revenue besides foreign exchange through exports and it is a forerunner in industrial development and in providing employment, he said.