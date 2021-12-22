STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Keep 5% GST slab on textiles, says AIADMK 

In a letter to Goyal, the deputy leader of the Opposition said Tamil Nadu’s textile industry contributed significantly to the country’s economy.

Published: 22nd December 2021 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam released the manifesto which has 163 promises, at the party headquarters. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Tuesday urged Union Minister for Commerce & Industry and Textiles Piyush Goyal to restore the GST slab rate of five per cent for textile and apparels. Panneerselvam recalled that the GST Council, in its last meeting, had decided to raise GST from five per cent to twelve per cent for textiles, with effect from 1 January 2022.

In a letter to Goyal, the deputy leader of the Opposition said Tamil Nadu’s textile industry contributed significantly to the country’s economy. It enabled Central and State governments to earn revenue besides foreign exchange through exports and it is a forerunner in industrial development and in providing employment, he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST AIADMK O Panneerselvam
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
Four-day workweek, new salary structure, to be implemented in India soon
A poster of India's official entry to Oscars, Koozhangal
Oscars 2022: 'Writing With Fire' advances to next level, 'Koozhangal' out of race
In the clip, the girl and her siblings were seen sitting on the horse carriage decked up with lights. (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | MP tea seller's procession to celebrate new smartphone for daughter
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The plight of Tamils of Indian origin in Sri Lanka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp