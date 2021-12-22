Rs 21 crore worth brown sugar seized in Thoothukudi, 6 arrested

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi central police has arrested as many as 6 persons in connection to the peddling of 20.162 kilogrammes of contraband brown sugar worth Rs 21 crore here on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as M Anzar Ali (26), M Marimuthu (26), S Imran Khan (27), S Kasali (27), R Prem (40) and S Anthonymuthu (42).

Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police (SP) S Jeyakumar deployed a special team under the aegis of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Anti-Land Grabbing Special Cell (ALGSC) Sampath, the incharge of Thoothukudi town sub division, to investigate the case.

Sources privy to the investigation revealed that the special team led by Thoothukudi town DSP Sampath had initially secured Anzar Ali, Marimuthu and Imran Khan on suspicion for an inquiry. The special team managed to seize 50 grams and 112 grams of brown sugar respectively from the houses of Ali and Khan in Toovipuram.

Upon further investigation, the trio had spilled their connection with other suspects Kasali, Prem and Anthonymuthu. Based on the inputs obtained during the interrogation, the police team seized 20 kilogrammes of the contraband substance concealed in three bags from the house of Anthonymuthu in Tharuvaikulam here, said sources.

A senior police officer said that the total value of the seizure is likely to be Rs 21 crore.

