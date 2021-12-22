Sexual harassment: Relief to suspended special DGP extended

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday extended the relief against internal complaints committee (ICC) proceedings granted to the suspended Special DGP facing sexual harassment charges. The State Home Secretary, however, sought dismissal of his petition citing previous action taken against the suspended DGP and a pending court case.

When the petition filed by the suspended DGP seeking orders to constitute a fresh ICC and quash the proceedings of the incumbent panel, which he alleged was acting in a partisan manner without following guidelines, Justice V Parthiban extended the interim order for maintaining status quo till January 4. The court passed the interim order on October 22 saying the matter required detailed deliberations. Later, it was extended.

The suspended officer, who was holding the position of Special DGP for Law and Order, landed in trouble after an IPS officer complained of sexual harassment by him while on a security detail during a tour of the then chief minister in February this year. Meanwhile, the Home Secretary filed an additional counter-affidavit rebuffing the charges of the suspended DGP that the actions against him were motivated to spoil his career and bring disrepute to his image.

The additional counter-affidavit stated that disciplinary proceedings were initiated against him in May 28, 2021, and the ICC was requested to send its final report after conducting a detailed inquiry, which is underway. The petitioner will be given opportunity to inspect the relied upon documents in connection with the disciplinary proceedings, it further stated. The ICC has been following the due process of law and it has not given its findings or final report.

The affidavit also recalled that the suspended police officer faced action when he was serving as SP of Tiruvallur district. He was placed under suspension from August 20, 2002, to April 26, 2004, for directing the guardsmen not to present guard of honour to then DIG of Chengalpet when he visited the SP office twice.