BJP functionary arrested in connection with double-murder in Puducherry

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: A local BJP leader has been arrested in connection with a double-murder in Puducherry.

It was on October 24 this year that a local gangster 'Bomb' Ravi and his friend were murdered in broad daylight at Vannarpettai in Puducherry.

The assailants had hurled crude bombs before attacking the duo eventually killing them. Mudaliarpet police had registered a case in this regard.

In connection with the murder, police on Thursday arrested BJP state youth wing secretary of Puducherry, Vicky alias Vignesh.

Sources say that Vignesh was involved in the murder due to his acquaintance with a gangster who hatched a conspiracy to kill Ravi from inside a jail. Behind the double-murder, several gangsters were involved, say sources.

Police had initially arrested nine persons and subsequently five others for their involvement in the murder. Two others surrendered in a court in Saidapet, Chennai.

Police zeroed in on Vignesh after a court granted two-day custody of two persons who were in jail, Vinod and Deenadayalan. When they were grilled the role of Vignesh came to light, say sources. Vinod's mother was earlier arrested by the police.