Cheran’s life bright again

COIMBATORE: Cheran, a kumki elephant who was injured by a caretaker, got his vision back, thanks to the efforts of the team led by veterinary assistant surgeon K Rajesh Kumar. The 35-year-old elephant is receiving treatment at the Theppakadu elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR).

According to sources, the elephant lost vision in the left eye in June after a temporary trainer assaulted him allegedly after he failed to obey his command. Sources said the kumki had already lost vision in his right eye.

Veterinary assistant surgeon K Rajesh Kumar treated the animal for corneal laceration and corneal opacities in the last six months. He expressed happiness over the drastic changes in Cheran's behaviour in the last few weeks as he went for grazing and walking without the help of mahout and kavadis.

A forest department official told TNIE, "During the initial days of treatment, the animal was aggressive as he was blind. He refused to allow the veterinarian to provide him treatment. We started the treatment by keeping another Kumki nearby for safety. Also, treating any animal is a difficult task as the animals have to lie down so that the veterinarian has to provide eye drops and ointment."

The official added, "Currently, the animal has got back nearly 80 per cent of his eyesight and it will take a few more months to recover completely. Along with assistant veterinary surgeons, his assistants, mahouts and kavadis have given at most care which has resulted positive. We used to provide eye drops and ointment five times in a day and the animal has to be tied during the night for safety."

Cheran was engaged in driving away wild elephants and assisting the forest department in capturing problematic tuskers including 'Vinayaga', Once he recovers, officials will decide about engaging him again in such operations.