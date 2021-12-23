STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

COVID-19: 33 more people test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far

Apart from the 26 Omicron cases reported in Chennai, four cases were reported from Madurai, two from Tiruvannamalai and one from Salem

Published: 23rd December 2021 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thirty-three more people have tested positive for the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 in Tamil Nadu. With this, the total number of cases of the Omicron variant in the state has increased to 34, of which 26 are from Chennai.

Speaking to reporters at the DMS campus on Thursday, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said 30 people including contacts of international travellers and three people in cluster areas tested positive.

ALSO READ: Out of 104 COVID-positive foreign passengers in Tamil Nadu, 82 were detected with 'S gene drop' variant

Apart from the 26 Omicron cases reported in Chennai, four cases were reported from Madurai, two from Tiruvannamalai and one from Salem. One Keralite also tested positive for the variant. All these people had the 'S' gene drop, a marker for the Omicron variant, the minister said.

So far, a total of 114 travellers tested positive for COVID-19, of which 57 had the 'S' gene drop, the minister said. The test reports were released by the National Institute of Virology, Pune, on Wednesday night.

The six family contacts of the first Omicron case in Tamil Nadu, a 47-year-old man who returned from Nigeria, also tested positive for the new variant.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Omicron COVID-19 TN COVID cases
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp