STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Covid-19: Tamil Nadu adds 33 new cases of Omicron variant

"All 34 (including the first case) are asymptomatic and have giddiness and sore throat and are doing well," Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Ma Subramanian said.

Published: 23rd December 2021 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

Omicron.

Image for representational (File photo | AP)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The number of Omicron cases of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu jumped to 34 on Thursday, December 23, 2021, and the infected who were asymptomatic were "doing well" with issues such as giddiness and sore throat, the state government said.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Ma Subramanian, said the infected included the contacts of the state's first case, an air traveller who arrived here from Nigeria via Doha.

The samples of the persons infected with S-gene drop, a possible indicator of Omicron infection, had been sent to the Centre earlier and 33 of them have been confirmed for the latest variant of the virus, he told reporters here.

"All 34 (including the first case) are asymptomatic and have giddiness and sore throat and are doing well," he said.

The suspected cases had been under observation for quite some time and some of them could soon return negative for the virus and may be discharged, he added.

ALSO WATCH |

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TN Omicron Tamil Nadu COVID TN covid Tamil Nadu Omicron Tamil Nadu Omicron India
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp