‘Forgotten’ Panchaloha idols recovered after 29 years in TN

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: After 29 years, the idol wing police team recovered two Panchaloha idols, which went missing from Arulmigu Thalaraneswarar Temple, Sanyasi Panagudi village in Nagapattinam in 1992.

Speaking to reporters, Sylendra Babu, said, “Within just weeks of commencing investigation this year, the idol wing unit cracked the case. The idols, after court proceedings, will be sent back to the temple at Sanyasi Panagudi.”

Sylendra Babu said that in a total of 17 idol theft cases, the team found 39 idols were displayed in museums and cultural centres in foreign countries. Rajaram, ADSP of Idol Wing police unit, said, “In 1992, Aadipura Amman idol and Vinayakar idol, along with some temple property, reportedly went missing. After 12 months of investigation, the case was closed as there were no leads.

As per a Madras HC order in 2017, all idol cases were transferred to the special idol wing police unit. The inquiry began this year. The next day of the idols going missing in 1992, residents found the idols near a tank, they then placed them in Thirumarugal Rathnagiriswarar. There were no records of this and it was forgotten. It was, then, confirmed that the two idols were the very ones that had gone missing in 1992.