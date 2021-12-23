STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu schools to close for half-year holidays

Earlier, reports claimed that the schools might function throughout December as they were lacking behind the schedule to finish the syllabus. 

Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

The schools in Tamil Nadu are all set to close for half-yearly holidays from December 25 and reopen on January 2. 

According to the state's School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, though the schools reopened late this year, the department has decided to close for the Christmas holidays. It is to be noted that the schools reopened late this year and both quarterly and half-yearly exams were cancelled.

"Since schools were closed during Diwali and heavy rains in the state, the portions could not be covered in time," added a senior official from the school education department told, reported the news.

However, the officials also stated that these continuous leaves would create pressure on the parents and children.  

