Tamil Nadu schools to close for half-year holidays

By Online Desk

The schools in Tamil Nadu are all set to close for half-yearly holidays from December 25 and reopen on January 2.

According to the state's School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, though the schools reopened late this year, the department has decided to close for the Christmas holidays. It is to be noted that the schools reopened late this year and both quarterly and half-yearly exams were cancelled.

Earlier, reports claimed that the schools might function throughout December as they were lacking behind the schedule to finish the syllabus.

"Since schools were closed during Diwali and heavy rains in the state, the portions could not be covered in time," added a senior official from the school education department told, reported the news.

However, the officials also stated that these continuous leaves would create pressure on the parents and children.