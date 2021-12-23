TN slashes payment cost to multi-storeyed tenements allottees

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has slashed the amount to be paid by allottees (beneficiaries) of multi-storeyed tenements constructed by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board under the Prime Minister’s Housing for All Programme (Urban) and made arrangements for paying the contribution in the long-term, easy installments. Chief Minister MK Stalin has issued orders to this effect considering the difficulties faced by poor and downtrodden.

An official release here said for the category of reconstruction of dilapidated tenements where more than 100 percent additional tenements have been built/to be built, the contribution of allottees has been fixed at `per month and it can be collected over a period of 20 years. This would cover eight projects in the State including four in Chennai. For the scheme where 60 per cent to 100 per cent additional tenements have been built/to be built, the allottees need to pay Rs 400 per month in Chennai and Rs 300 in other towns. The total contribution can be paid over a period of 20 years.

For the scheme areas where 30 per cent to 60 per cent additional tenements have been built/to be built, the allottees need to pay Rs 500 per month in Chennai and Rs 400 in other towns, over a period of 20 years. In areas where 30 per cent of additional tenements have been built/to be built, the allottees need to pay Rs 1.50 lakh or 10 per cent of the project cost whichever is less for Chennai and Rs 1 lakh or 10 per cent whichever is less for other towns over a period of 20 years. The allottees who pay installments regularly for six successive months without default will be given interest subvention of 50 per cent.

For the squatters in the reconstruction site, allottees need to pay Rs 1.50 lakh for Chennai and Rs 1 lakh for other towns. For the category of resettlement and economically weaker section categories, installments will be fixed depending on the location of tenements.

