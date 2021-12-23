Two more jumbos at MR Palayam

Jayakumar Madala By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The Elephant Rehabilitation Centre at MR Palayam continues to grow as a haven for sick pachyderms in the State, with two new elephants in dire health conditions being brought for rehabilitation last week. With this, the elephant population at the centre has increased to eight in three years.

After remaining idle for years, the facility for rehabilitation of private captive elephants became a go-to destination for treating for sick elephants in 2019. In a latest addition, Rohini (25) and Indira (60) were brought in from Topslip and Rajapalayam for treatment on December 19 and 20.

Satish, Chief Conservator of Forests, Tiruchy range, said, “As one of the elephants suffers from severe weight loss and other with cataract issues, veterinary doctors are conducting inspections and have begun treatment. We hope they get healthy soon.”

Rlys to take steps to prevent jumbo deaths

Chennai: The Indian Railways on Wednesday informed the Madras High Court that several measures, including setting up of underpass for facilitating smooth passage of elephants crossing railway tracks will be taken to prevent death of the pachyderms. The submission was made when two petitions regarding poaching and death of elephants in train accidents came up for hearing. The counsel appearing for Railways Ramkumar stated that 69 accidents were averted due to smart communication system.