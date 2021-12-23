STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
University of Madras syndicate to decide on further action in exam scam

Using this opportunity, a total of 117 students who did not enroll for any course in this institute had written online exams in December 2020. 

University of Madras. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The University of Madras’ (UoM) syndicate panel on Thursday will discuss further course of action in the online exam scam recently unearthed in the university, said Vice-Chancellor S Gowri to TNIE.

According to sources, fearing Covid-19 spread, the university’s distance education institute allowed students to write exams online from home in order to complete their arrears from 1980-81. Using this opportunity, a total of 117 students who did not enroll for any course in this institute had written online exams in December 2020. 

A few officials working in the university are believed to be part of the racket. They allegedly took bribes and provided serial numbers to the students. Recently, a few students approached the university and asked to issue their degree certificates. 

When university officials verified the permanent pass register (PPR), there were no details about the students, which led to unearthing of the fraud. A senior official said each student provided Rs 3 lakh as bribe to study centres to appear in the online exam when the fees was just Rs 20,000. 

As of now, they have found 117 students who were involved in malpractice. The number could be higher.
UoM Vice-Chancellor S Gowri told TNIE that the syndicate meeting on Thursday will discuss the formation of a panel for initiating further inquiry. 

