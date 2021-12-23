Why delay in confirming Omicron cases in TN?

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite 82 people, testing positive for Covid-19 with an ‘S’ gene drop (a marker for Omicron variant), Tamil Nadu has been unable to officially confirm the number of Omicron cases in the State. This is because the State’s Public Health Lab, which has completed sequencing for six positive contacts of TN’s only Omicron patient, is not part of the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium and must have its results validated by the National Institute of Virology in Pune. A senior health official said the report is expected to arrive on Thursday.

“The State sequenced some of the the samples at the SPHL at the DMS campus and sent them to NIV, Pune. We are expecting them to declare the report on Thursday,” said the senior health department official. According to the officials, the SPHL is awaiting clearance to be brought under the NIV, as a unit of the National lab.

“Quality testing is in the final stage. Once we get the nod, we can sequence the samples here,” Health Secretary told reporters in Vellore on Wednesday. Dr T Jacob John, noted virologist said regardless of the variant, treatment protocol for Covid-19 remains the same, but accessing the results will help gauge how fast Omicron is spreading. “This is needed for statistical purpose,” he said.

So far, TN has only been able to confirm one Omicron case, that of a 47-year-old man who travelled from Nigeria, on December 15. The sequencing results of 91 samples out of 104 have yet to be released. Of the 91, 82 samples, including those drawn from six of the 47-year-old’s family members, have the ‘S’ gene drop. Most of the samples were sent to the InStem lab in Bengaluru. All patients with ‘S’ gene drop have been isolated at the Government Corona Hospital at King Institute in Guindy or other government facilities and are said to be stable.

Former Director of Public Health Dr K Kolandaswamy said the need of the hour is for people to get vaccinated, following hand hygiene, and practice social distancing. All should wear face masks in public places. All these are the only ways to prevent spread of the virus, he added.

Testing times

What is Whole Genome Sequencing and how is it done? S Raju, Deputy Director at the State Public Health Laboratory explains...

What is Whole Genome Sequencing?

It is an advanced procedure in which the nucleic acid (DNA or RNA) is sequenced. This involves finding the order of the nucleotides, the basic building blocks of the RNA or DNA, to find out if there is any change in their order. Effectively, in the context of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the entire RNA genome (a complete set of its genetic information) is sequenced

How long does this process take?

A maximum of seven days. Library preparation alone can take up to three to four days, including manually checking quality of samples The WGS consumable for each sample costs nearly Rs 4,000-4,500. The lab can sequence 150 samples a week. Samples beyond that are sent to other sequencing labs

How is WGS done?

The Covid-19 +ve sample of a person is sent for WGS

From the +ve sample, the RNA is extracted and converted into a complementary DNA (cDNA) in a machine called the Ion Chef, in which an Ion Chip is loaded

In the Ion Chef, the cDNA pieces are then added to an ion adapter along with reagents that can facilitate reactions. This is called library preparation

Once this is done, the Ion Chip is removed and loaded into the sequencer machine

The sequencer machine does the bioinformatics analysis and provides the sequence data in a file that will be analysed by the computer

The computer provides final result

Why WGS is done?

It is done to identify the mutations in the virus. Viruses undergo frequent mutations in the course of which the alignment of the basic genetic information changes

Covid-19 cases in TN