An 18-year-old girl in Nilgiris dies by suicide unable to clear NEET

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Police probing the death of an 18-year-old girl of Bharathi Nagar, Oveli in Gudalur in Nilgiris district suggest that she died by suicide frustrated over not being able to clear NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test).

The 18-year-old girl was alone in her house on December 17 when she consumed poison. However, the neighbours saw her struggling for life and rushed her to Gudalur government hospital.

She was later shifted to a hospital near Mettupalayam where she succumbed on Thursday.

Police have reportedly recovered a suicide note left behind by the teenager. The preliminary inquiries by the police reveal that the teenager who died by suicide was disappointed over being unable to clear the NEET. Further investigations are on.

It is understood that she had attempted NEET twice but failed to clear it.