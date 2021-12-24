Another complaint lodged against ex-minister Rajenthra Bhalaji in job racket

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Another complaint against former minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji, accusing him of cheating, has been filed at District Crime Branch (DCB) here on Thursday. Sources said in the complaint, A Selvaraj from Srivilliputhur said Bhalaji along with three others — Paramaguru, Muthuchamy and Prince Sivakumar — had cheated him of Rs 11 lakh.

“Selvaraj, who is a real estate worker, was an acquaintance of Paramaguru. The latter had introduced Selvaraj to Prince Sivakumar (who runs a middle school in Tiruchy) through Muthuchamy,” sources from the DCB said.

Further, promising a government clerical job allegedly with the help of the ex-minister, Prince Sivakumar demanded Rs 27 lakh from Selvaraj. Selvaraj had reportedly given him Rs 11 lakh.