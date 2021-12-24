STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Another complaint lodged against ex-minister Rajenthra Bhalaji in job racket

Another complaint against former minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji, accusing him of cheating, has been filed at District Crime Branch (DCB) here on Thursday. 

KT Rajenthra Bhalaji

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Another complaint against former minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji, accusing him of cheating, has been filed at District Crime Branch (DCB) here on Thursday.  Sources said in the complaint, A Selvaraj from Srivilliputhur said Bhalaji along with three others — Paramaguru, Muthuchamy and Prince Sivakumar — had cheated him of Rs 11 lakh. 

“Selvaraj, who is a real estate worker, was an acquaintance of Paramaguru. The latter had introduced Selvaraj to Prince Sivakumar (who runs a middle school in Tiruchy) through Muthuchamy,” sources from the DCB said. 

Further, promising a government clerical job allegedly with the help of the ex-minister, Prince Sivakumar demanded Rs 27 lakh from Selvaraj. Selvaraj had reportedly given him Rs 11 lakh.

