Back to future: Revert to yellow bags, appeals Stalin

As commercial establishments provided beautiful plastic bags to the public, the practice of carrying yellow bags decreased.

Published: 24th December 2021 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2021 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

CM MK Stalin distributes yellow cotton bags to school students during the launch of the ‘Meendum Manjappai’ campaign | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To create awareness on the dangers of plastic bags and encourage the use of biodegradable items such as traditional yellow cotton bags, Chief Minister MK Stalin kick-started the ‘Meendum Manjappai’ (Yellow Bags Once Again) campaign on behalf of the Environment and Climate Change Department here on Thursday.

Speaking during the occasion, the CM said after the introduction of plastic bags, it became fashionable and prestigious for people to use them, while traditional yellow cotton bags were looked down upon. Even in movies, only villagers were portrayed as carrying yellow bags. As commercial establishments provided beautiful plastic bags to the public, the practice of carrying yellow bags decreased.

However, the CM said, “Now, the usage of yellow cotton bags has increased following campaigns about these traditional bags being environmentally friendly and the dangers posed by plastic bags. This drive is aimed to increase the usage of yellow bags. Now, we are in a position to give importance to the environment as much as we give importance to development.

And we must reduce the usage of plastics.” The CM added, “The yellow bags would degrade after usage but the plastic bags won’t. They will leave an adverse impact on the environment and the use and littering of plastic items have become the biggest challenge to our environment.”

He further said the government alone won’t be able to abolish plastics from day-to-day life. Hence, to marshal public support for this cause, the Meendum Manjappai awareness drive has been launched and the public should extend their support to achieve the government’s goal of plastic-free Tamil Nadu, the CM said.
 

