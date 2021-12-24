Computer instructor of a Coimbatore school suspended for misbehaving with girl students

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: The computer teacher of a government higher secondary school in Coimbatore was suspended for allegedly misbehaving with girl students.

The students of the school in Vellalore had launched a protest on Thursday demanding action against the computer instructor C Vijay Anand following which authorities took action against him.

Sources said the computer teacher passed on lewd remarks to class XI students of the computer section and asked them to send their photographs

Following this, the students lodged a complaint with the school principal. When there was no action forthcoming, they protested on Thursday. However, the Chief Educational Officer placed the teacher under suspension on Friday.

Meanwhile, in Ramanathapuram, a teacher was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for misbehaving with girl students. Another teacher is said to be absconding.