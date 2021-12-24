STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC directs Tamil Nadu government to ensure education of an 8-year-old temple priest in Nilgiris

The boy G Ranesh, belonging to the Badaga community, is supposed to live inside the temple, learn the various duties and get educated as well, according to reports.

Published: 24th December 2021 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2021 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Students, exams, classes, education

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday directed the State government to ensure uninterrupted education for the 8-year-old boy who has been serving as a temple priest in Nilgiris district since 2019.

The court passed the direction while disposing of a petition filed in this regard.

A public interest litigation was filed in the Madras High Court by one D Sivan of Kattabettu village stating that appointing the 8-year-old boy from Pedhala village as the priest of Heththai temple in Naduhatty village when he was only 5-years-old, amounts to child labour and he has been deprived of education and his childhood enjoyment.

The boy G Ranesh, belonging to the Badaga community, is supposed to live inside the temple with two adult priests, learn the various duties and get educated as well, according to reports.

Earlier, the Advocate General had submitted before the court that the government is implementing a scheme, ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ – Education to all the houses in this pandemic time and which has been extended to the temple where the child is serving.

A status report filed by the block education officer (BEO) K Balamurugan said the boy was currently in Class III. A village educationalist and a qualified male teacher have been roped in to tutor the boy who has been provided with study materials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court minor temple priest Badaga community G Ranesh Illam Thedi Kalvi Kattabettu Heththai temple
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp