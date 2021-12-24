Madras HC directs Tamil Nadu government to ensure education of an 8-year-old temple priest in Nilgiris

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday directed the State government to ensure uninterrupted education for the 8-year-old boy who has been serving as a temple priest in Nilgiris district since 2019.

The court passed the direction while disposing of a petition filed in this regard.

A public interest litigation was filed in the Madras High Court by one D Sivan of Kattabettu village stating that appointing the 8-year-old boy from Pedhala village as the priest of Heththai temple in Naduhatty village when he was only 5-years-old, amounts to child labour and he has been deprived of education and his childhood enjoyment.

The boy G Ranesh, belonging to the Badaga community, is supposed to live inside the temple with two adult priests, learn the various duties and get educated as well, according to reports.

Earlier, the Advocate General had submitted before the court that the government is implementing a scheme, ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ – Education to all the houses in this pandemic time and which has been extended to the temple where the child is serving.

A status report filed by the block education officer (BEO) K Balamurugan said the boy was currently in Class III. A village educationalist and a qualified male teacher have been roped in to tutor the boy who has been provided with study materials.