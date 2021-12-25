AIADMK vows to sweep urban local body polls in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK cadre led by O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday paid floral tribute to the late former chief minister MG Ramachandran at his Marina mausoleum on the occasion of his 34th death anniversary.

During the event, the duo, along with the cadre, took a pledge to strive for the party’s victory in the forthcoming elections to urban local bodies.

Notably, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, VK Sasikala, and office bearers of the AMMK were denied entry to the mausoleum by the police, who cited Covid-19 protocols as the reason.

While TTV Dhinakaran and the office bearers paid homage to MGR at the AMMK party office at Royapettah, Sasikala did so at MGR’s T Nagar house.

Poser to DMK govt

Pulling up the DMK government over its poll promises, the AIADMK demanded to know why the promises to scrap NEET, pay Rs 1,000 a month to women heads of families, disburse subsidy on gas cylinders, waive educational loans, and reduce diesel prices are yet to be fulfilled.

The party accused the DMK government of trying to silence the AIADMK by foisting cases on its leaders and claimed that the DMK was shocked by the attendance of such a large number of AIADMK cadre during the State-wide agitations against the DMK government on December 17.